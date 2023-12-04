Cigar Trade Figure Stands Tall Among Jeff Evans’ Americana

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — An 82-inch-tall carved and painted Native American tobacconist trade figure attributed to the shop of Thomas V. Brooks of New York City, circa 1870, was the top lot in Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates’ Premier Americana auction December 1-2. Professionally conserved and estimated at $30/50,000, and with provenance to the collections of both David Lee Fannon and Mark Goldman as well as Guyette & Deeter’s November 10, 2022, auction, the final price was $42,000, including the buyer’s premium. It sold to a private buyer in the United Kingdom who was bidding by phone, underbid by a Virginia private collector bidding in the room. More details from this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.