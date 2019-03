NEW HAVEN, CONN. — A carved and paint decorated Indian Chief attributed to New York carver Samuel Robb lead the March 17 sale at Fred Giampietro’s New Haven Auctions. The sale was the first public offering of the piece, which had descended in the same family for generations. Fresh to the market status, combined with a surface that combined original and historic paint and an estimate of $18/22,000 generated considerable buzz among buyers and the figure sold for $47,500 to a collector on the phone with competing bidders from the floor and internet. For information, 203-777-7760 or www.newhavenauctions.com.

