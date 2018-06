Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. – The country crossroads in this bucolic town were alive with exhibiting dealers selling antiques and shoppers eagerly perusing the main street, Route 20. On June 1-3, there where about 200 exhibitors setup at Cider House Antiques’ field – and there were more at some of the other shops and fields.

Jim Dutcher, the owner of Cider House Antiques Shop and the huge field behind it, was the prime mover to make this a successful weekend for all who came – buyers and sellers alike.

For example, Darlene Ballard, one of the dealers in the Cider House shop was exhibiting her collection of Anri carved bottle stoppers, perhaps a hundred or more. These charming little pieces from Italy, made almost 100 years ago, have been good sellers for her, and this weekend saw no change in that success.

Tony’s Treasures, setup nearby in the pavilion, was showing a collection of Nineteenth Century small household objects with a few early Twentieth Century pieces as well. He had a set of shaping cutters, several different sad irons, kitchen equipment, plus early lighting.

From Saugerties, N.Y., The Spotted Goat Mercantile, Diana German’s business, presented a collection of accessories for the country home, including bowback Windsor side chairs, several different games from more than 100 years ago, art and hand tools for the home gardener.

D’s & Do’s Antiques, Weedsport, N.Y., had an “amazing weekend,” according to Doreen Clochessey, one of the owners. Her sales for the show included a number of primitives, an Eighteenth Century pie safe, a child’s horse and buggy, a miniature dry sink, a collection of stoneware and a Nineteenth Century marching band drum.

Dannette Darrow was another of the many who had a good time over the weekend. From Binghamton, N.Y., she and her husband John specialize in Chinese Export porcelain, with an emphasis on Rose Medallion and Rose Mandarin. She said the weather was much better than had been originally forecast so the customers not only came, they stayed and shopped extensively. Darrow was showing one particularly unique piece: a specially ordered presentation pitcher, with both the presenter’s and recipient’s names on it. She said the pitcher and underplate dated to about 1830.

The Village Antiques, Syracuse, was selling from its collection of little things – literally very small objects, including toys, dolls and doll accessories and miniature furniture. Owners Charlie Landon and Sandra Belko were busy selling all weekend.

Mario Gauthier only brought glass and earthenware to sell this weekend. The Auburn, N.H., dealer said he came to shop as much as to sell, so he setup only a small exhibit, no silver, saving that for the big show in August.

From just over the hill in Oriskany Falls, Sally Henrickson of A&S Antiques filled a few spaces with Nineteenth Century country furniture. She seems to specialize in early painted pieces showing a painted pie safe, pantry cupboard and stand along, with more unpainted pieces as well.

Nearby, Pete Haggart, Georgetown, N.Y., was showing hardwood furniture and veneer furniture; while both were about the same age, the veneered furniture was much more formal. Haggart also suggested it was crafted in New York in the Nineteenth Century.

Jim Dutcher was very pleased with the show as he said, “The tents and pavilion were filled with exhibits, and the shoppers came for the three days since the weather cooperated. Now we are looking forward to August!”

In addition to Cider House Show field there were exhibits at some of the other areas in the immediate vicinity. Out Front Show was having an Antique and Collector Car Show on Saturday, so it had some antiques on display for the weekend.

John Smart, Park Antiques of Rutland, Vt., was selling a collection of Midcentury Modern. Peter Vogelaar, South Avenue Treasures, Rochester, N.Y., was offering a collection of Danish modern and earthenware.

The three-day weekend show was started some years ago as a preview for the Summer Antiques At Madison Bouckville, according to Dutcher. The “big” show, with its many shops and the antiques week, August 12-19 this year, has become a force in itself.

For additional information, www.madison-bouckville.com.