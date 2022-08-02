Chupicuaro Figure Earns Top Lots Honors For Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — Thomaston Place Light’s July 29 themed specialty auction focused on Native Art of the Americas, offering nearly 200 lots of Indigenous arts from North, Central and South America. Included were a variety of early pottery, rugs, jewelry and sculptures, but once the dust settled, standing highest among prices realized was a red clay hollow figure of a man, vibrantly decorated with black and white geometric decoration. Standing 9¼ inches tall and dated to Chupicuaro, Mexico, circa 400, the figure brought $7,200 against an estimate of $600/800. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; more sale highlights will be discussed in a future issue.