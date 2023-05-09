Chugging Ahead With Pook & Pook - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook conducted a two-session Americana & International auction on May 4 and 5 that achieved $1,991,038 with just over 500 lots combined, 97 percent of which sold. At the head of both sales and contributing largely to the final total was an early Twentieth Century Märklin clockwork river paddle boat model of the New York that was bid to $252,000 from a $30/50,000 estimate. Märklin was founded in 1859 and still creates model trains today. Consigned from a “New Jersey educational institution,” the boat was vibrantly painted, completely rigged out with all the necessary accoutrements for river travel and stamped “Made In Germany.” More on this and other winning lots of the auction to follow.