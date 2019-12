Review by R. Scudder Smith, Photos Courtesy Bertoia Auctions

VINELAND, N.J. – The three-day Annual Fall Sale at Bertoia Auctions had just about something for everyone, including mechanical and still banks, cast iron autos, horse-drawn, doorstops, motorcycles and penny toys, airplanes, European tin toys, character toys, comic figures, trains and steam engines, advertising and country store items, occupational shavings mugs, Halloween items and 112 Christmas lots that added nicely to the grand total of the auction.

When the gavel fell on the last lot, a large woodcutter Santa candy container, 20 inches high, another $1,680 was added to the $2.5 million grand total.

