WELLINGTON, FLA. — With heavy hearts, we announce that Christine Crossman Vining died on February 15, 2019. Daughter of Hazel Banks Crossman and Lester F Crossman, Chris was a graduate of Danvers High School. Chris went on to earn her bachelor’s degree at Lake Erie College. Married to a successful sailmaker, Chris became the first female head of the Boston Yacht Club Race Committee. She pursued a career in fine arts, with antiques being her specialty, and became a highly respected dealer, exhibiting in the most prominent shows in the country. Chris founded and ran the Peabody Essex Museum Antiques Show for 37 years, which was considered to be one of the most prestigious antiques shows in the country.

Upon moving to Wellington, Fla., Chris developed a polo specific library at the International Polo Club in Wellington. In addition to the library, Chris created and produced the first of its kind equestrian lecture series at the library. Never shy to go “all in,” Chris adored traveling and listening to music, especially travelling to the Canary Islands and Lanzarote, which became one of her favorite destinations. Chris is survived by her brother Carl L Crossman of Wellington, Fla., son J. Fred Vining, his wife Jamie, and their daughter Harper of Marblehead, Mass. Dearly loved and respected by all who knew her, Chris will be sincerely missed. The family asks that you raise a glass and think of Chris and one of her favorite songs: “I Did It My Way.”

—Submitted by the family