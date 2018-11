NEW YORK CITY – Among the cognoscenti, the only question was whether Edward Hopper’s “Chop Suey” would surpass the $100 million mark. Vividly calling to mind the artist’s beloved “Nighthawks at the Diner” from the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago, “Chop Suey,” a 1929 depiction of two women seated in a somberly lit café, realized $91,875,000 including buyer’s premium, an auction record for the artist and for pre-war American art. Altogether, Christie’s evening sale on November 13 of American art from the collection of the late travel magnate Barney A. Ebsworth exceeded $317 million on 42 lots, setting 14 artist records and two records by medium. In addition to the Hopper, the sale produced a landmark price for Willem de Kooning at $68,937,500. Jackson Pollock’s “Composition with Red Strokes” went for $55,437,500. The Ebsworth sale was set to continue on November 14.

