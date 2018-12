NEW YORK CITY — The top lot of Christie’s December 13 design auction was a rare Tiffany Studios Pond Lily lamp, circa 1903, which sold for $3,372,500, establishing a new world auction record for Tiffany Studios.

Said Daphné Riou, head of design, New York, “Christie’s broke its own long-standing record for the most expensive work by Tiffany ever sold at auction, which underlines our ability to maximize results for the finest examples of iconic design. The Pond Lily at $3.4 million now stands at the zenith of the Tiffany market, regaining the position it held when we sold it last in 1989, and overtaking the Pink Lotus Tiffany lamp we subsequently sold in 1997 for $2.8 million.”

Watch for a full report on this sale in an upcoming issue.