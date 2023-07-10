Christie’s Sells Last Privately Owned Pair Of Rembrandt Portraits For $14.2 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LONDON — In its Old Masters Part I sale on July 6, during Classic Week London 2023, Christie’s sold the last known pair of privately owned portraits for $14,268,450. A landmark rediscovery, the portraits of Jan Willemsz. van der Pluym (circa 1565-1644) and Jaapgen Carels (1565-1640), signed and dated 1635, are intimate portrayals of relatives of the artist and provide a unique insight into Rembrandt’s activity as a painter within his inner circle. With a virtually unbroken line of provenance, these pictures have remained completely unknown to scholars ever since. They returned to Christie’s in this sale after an extensive scholarly investigation and scientific analysis undertaken at the Rijksmuseum. The price was the second highest result in the $68.5 million grossing 40-lot sale. For more information, www.christies.com.