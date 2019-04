By Madelia HIckman Ring

Auction Action In New York City

NEW YORK CITY – The eight live auctions that comprised Christie’s Asian Art Week sales March 19-22 realized $79,285,375, surpassing initial estimates, and were 87 percent sold by lot. Of the lots that found buyers, 46 percent sold for more than the high estimate and 14 lots brought an excess of $1 million. Deep bidding was witnessed from Greater China across all categories, and there was active participation from registered bidders across more than 42 countries with representation from five continents.

Jump-starting the slew of sales was the sale of Japanese and Korean Art on the morning of March 19. The sale totaled $5,822,125 and was 82 percent sold by lot. The sale was topped by “Gaifu kaisei (Fine wind, clear weather) ‘Red Fuji'” by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), selling for more than five times its estimate ($90/120,000) to finish at $507,000.

Fine Chinese paintings followed the afternoon of March 19 and realized $7,808,500. Buyers pursued Li Dongyang’s (1447-1516) “Fourteen Poems on Planting Bamboo,” which sold to an unidentified buyer for $4,575,000, more than six times its low estimate ($800/1.2 million). The sale was also the highest price achieved at any auction conducted during Asia Week New York 2019.

A small but choice sale of South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art the morning of March 20 totaled $5,842,625 with 91 percent sold by lot. The top lot of sale was Maqbool Fida Husain’s (1913-2011), “Untitled (Horses),” which realized $1,035,000 ($700/900,000).

Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian works of art were offered the afternoon of March 20, with 85 percent of the lots selling for a total of $4,671,375. The top lot of the sale was a painting of Vaishravana, Tibeto-Chinese, Eighteenth Century, which realized $447,000, more than ten times its estimate ($40/60,000).

“Lacquer, Jade, Bronze, Ink” was the title given to the collection of Florence and Herbert Irving, the most important collection offered at Christie’s during Asia Week. The house divided the collection among an evening sale on March 20, a day sale March 21 and an online-only sale of contemporary ceramics that closed March 26. The evening sale of 26 lots was 96 percent sold and totaled $17,894,750, led by an imperially inscribed Qing dynasty greenish-white jade “Twin Fish” washer dated to 1786 that made $2,895,000 ($1/1.5 million). The day sale of 259 lots totaled $13,374,625 with 97 percent of lots selling. Heading the day sale was a large archaistic pale green and russet jade carving of a “pig-dragon,” which closed at $2,295,000 ($5/7,000).

Friday, March 22 was the final day of live sales and got off to a good start with 11 lots of early Chinese ritual bronzes from a distinguished European collection. All but one of the lots found a buyer, with the top lot – a Shao Fanding bronze rectangular ritual food vessel sold for $1,095,000 ($1/1.5 million).

Following this small collection was a large two-session sale of nearly 225 lots of Chinese ceramics and works of art that totaled $ 19,319,875 and was 76 percent sold, by lot. A Fourteenth-Fifteenth Century, Yuan-Ming dynasty “Number Three” Jun jardiniere led the sale, closing at $3,015,000 ($2.5/3.5 million).

Christie’s is at 20 Rockefeller Center. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Li Dongyang’s (1447–1516) “Fourteen Poems on Planting Bamboo,” which sold to an unidentified buyer for $4,575,000, led the sale of Chinese paintings, and, additionally, was the priciest lot sold at auction during Asia Week New York 2019.

An imperially inscribed Qing dynasty greenish-white jade “Twin Fish” washer dated to 1786 made $2,895,000. It was from the collection of Florence and Herbert Irving.

This Fourteenth–Fifteenth Century, Yuan-Ming dynasty “Number Three” Jun jardiniere led the sale of Chinese ceramics and works of art, closing at $3,015,000.