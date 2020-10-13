Christie’s Asia Week Sales Net $85.1 Million In Live, Online Events

Auction Action In New York City

NEW YORK CITY – Christie’s live sales of Asian Art, conducted during Asia Week, achieved a total of $82.8 million with 90 percent by value and 84 percent sold by lot across the eight live auctions. There was global participation with bidders from 41 countries across five continents. Additionally, unique visitors from over 110 countries visited the sale pages leading into the week. During the week 13 records were achieved and 13 lots exceeded $1 million across all geographies of Asian art. Online sales continued through October 1, when an additional $2.3 million was reached for an overall total of $85.1 million.

The top lot of the week was a rare and magnificent gray schist triad of Buddha Shakyamuni that sold for $6,630,000 and set the world auction record for a Gandharan work of art.

Christie’s sale of Japanese Art and Korean Art on September 22 totaled $8,475,000 with 82 percent sold by lot and 84 percent sold by value. The top lot of the sale was a woodblock print by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), “The Great Wave,” which achieved $1,110,000 against a low estimate of $150,000 and set the record for the print by the artist. Other notable results included an important pair of six-panel screens by Kano Tsunenobu (1636-1713), “Chrysanthemums Blooming in a Garden” that sold for $175,000; along with prints by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), Kitagawa Utamaro (1753-1806) and Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), including “Red Fuji” that sold for $337,500.

The live sale titled “A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection” on September 23 totaled $3,563,625 with 82 percent sold by lot. Six records were set within the sale including artist records for Chittaprosad Bhattacharya, Prosanto Roy, Prokash Karmakar and Rama Mukherji along with a record for an early Bengal oil painting and a record for a figurative work by Biren De. The live auction was accompanied by an online sale of additional works from the collection. Closing September 25, the online sale of more than 150 works totaled $189,500, topped by Prosanto Roy, untitled (Arabian Nights), that realized $13,750.

The September 23 sale of South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art totaled $4,904,750. The top lot of the sale was an untitled painting by Tyeb Mehta that sold for $1,110,000.

One of the most important collections of Gandharan art in private hands, “Devotion in Stone: Gandharan Masterpieces from a Private Japanese Collection,” achieved a total of $13.8 million on September 23, more than quadrupling its low estimate. The top lot of the sale was a rare and magnificent gray schist triad of Buddha Shakyamuni with bodhisattvas that sold for $6,630,000 against a low estimate of $600,000 and achieved a world auction record for a Gandharan work of art.

Selling on September 24, part I of the James and Marilynn Alsdorf collection achieved a total of $15 million with all lots selling. The top lot was a rare and magnificent bronze figure of Shiva Tripuravijaya, South India, Tamil Nadu, Chola period, circa 1050 that achieved more than four times its estimate selling for $4,350,000, establishing the record for a South Indian sculpture. Part II of the Alsdorf collection sold later that day and achieved $7.3 million. It was led by a hanging scroll by Xu Beihong (1895-1953), “Horse” that sold for $687,500 against a low estimate of $20,000. An online component of the Alsdorf collection that closed September 29 featured porcelain from the Kangxi period, jade carvings, Himalayan bronze figures, a Chinese painting signed Lin Liang and a Japanese painting attributed to Nagasawa Rosetsu. The sale totaled $639,500 and was led by a Tibetan or Mongolian silver-damascened iron helmet from the Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century that finished at $62,500.

Following the Alsdorf collection sales, the September 24 sale of Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian works of art achieved a total of $1,181,250. The top lot of the sale was a rare Central Indian red sandstone figure of a Salabhanjika from the collection of Herbert and Florence Irving that sold for $500,000.

Selling on September 25, Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art achieved a total of $28,378,500 with 86 percent sold by lot. The top lot of the sale was a Northern Qi grey limestone figure of Buddha that realized $2,550,000 against its low estimate of $400,000.

Contemporary Art Asia online sale totaled $1,057,750. The top lot of the sale was a painting by Le Pho (1907-2001) titled “Le Philosophe (Philosopher)” from the collection of Terry Allen Kramer which achieved five times its low estimate selling for $100,000.

Closing October 1, the online sale, “Crafted Landscapes: The Ankarcrona Collection of Japanese Lacquer and Asian Works of Art” achieved a total of $466,125. The top lot of the sale was two Chinese blue and white “Eight Immortals” bowls, Qianlong six-character seal marks and of the period (1736-1795) that sold for $50,000 against the low estimate of $12,000.

For information, www.christies.com.

Woodblock print by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), “The Great Wave,” which achieved $1,110,000 (Japanese & Korean Works of Art).

Untitled painting by Tyeb Mehta that sold for $1,110,000 (South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art).

Bronze figure of Shiva Tripuravijaya, South India, Tamil Nadu, Chola period, circa 1050 that achieved $4,350,000, establishing the record for a South Indian sculpture (Alsdorf Collection).

Northern Qi grey limestone figure of Buddha that realized $2,550,000 (Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art).

Gray schist triad of Buddha Shakyamuni that sold for $6,630,000 and set the world auction record for a Gandharan work of art (“Devotion in Stone” sale).