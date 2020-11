NEW YORK CITY – Christie’s auction of Western American Art, “The Legend of the West: Iconic Works from the T. Boone Pickens Collection” totaled $20,423,750 and was 92 percent sold by lot and 97 percent sold by value. The top lot of the sale was N.C. Wyeth’s “Indian Love Call,” which sold for $3,510,000. New world auction records were achieved for G. Harvey with his large-scale work, “Boomtown Drifters,” which realized $1,230,000, selling for more than twice its estimate of $300/500,000, as well as Herman Hansen with “Attack on the Stagecoach,” which sold for $125,000. The sale had four paintings that sold for more than $1 million each.

The auction had bidding from four continents and 44 percent of lots sold exceeded their high estimates. The sale began with competitive bidding from collectors on the phones and online as two pairs of multi-gem cufflinks inscribed with initials T.B.P. achieved $6,250, more than ten times its high estimate, and the beloved Rolex Day-Date “President” that Pickens wore regularly since its purchase in 1964, the year he famously took the oil and gas company he founded, Mesa Petroleum, public, sold for $81,250, exceeding its estimate of $10/15,000.

