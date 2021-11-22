Chippendale Mahogany Marble Top Table Brings $400,000 At Skinner

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — A Chippendale carved mahogany marble top slab table brought $400,000 at Skinner’s sale of the Keane Collection on November 19. The table has excellent provenance and the carving was attributed by Luke Beckerdite to Philadelphia craftsmen Nicholas Bernard and Martin Jugiez. The circa 1765 table had a serpentine front edge, applied gadrooning and acanthus-carved cabriole legs. There was active phone bidding on the table and many of the other items in the sale, which also included a pair of classical rosewood, gilt-gesso and brass-inlaid card tables by Charles-Honoré Lannuier of New York, circa 1815. That pair brought $262,500. There was also a select group of China trade paintings, including a circa 1800 portrait of a Hong merchant attributed to Spoilum, which earned $162,500.

A full report will follow.