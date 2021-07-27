Chippendale Chest Tops For The Pedestal

HENLEY-ON-THAMES, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM – A George III mahogany serpentine chest attributed to Thomas Chippendale brought top dollar at The Pedestal’s Fine Interiors sale on July 20. The chest relates closely to another three-drawer example supplied by Chippendale to Mersham-le-Hatch in 1768 and also featured laminated feet, a characteristic of Chippendale’s workshop. Other comparable pieces include ones made by Chippendale for Ninian Home at Paxton House in Scotland and for Henry, Tenth Early of Pembroke at Wilton House in Wiltshire. While the chest was relatively plain in comparison with some of Chippendale’s more sophisticated examples, furniture intended for everyday use and “done in a neat but not expensive manner” made up a large part of Chippendale’s production.

A private collector in the United Kingdom who had never purchased at The Pedestal before, paid $8,600 for it. It was the top price in a sale that featured works from London antique dealers and design firm, Peacock’s Finest.

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue. For information, www.thepedestal.com.