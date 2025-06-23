Chippendale Chest Cinches Highest Price At Everard - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: June 23, 2025
SAVANNAH, GA. — After two days and 1,096 lots, Everard Auctions & Appraisals’ June Southern Estates and Collections auction came to a close. Conducted June 17-18, the sale was led by a mahogany Chippendale blockfront chest of drawers sold on the first day. Probably made in Boston circa 1760, the piece of furniture had a rectangular top, four conforming graduated drawers and ball and claw feet. According to the consignor, a private collector from Savannah, “the chest was purchased from Israel Sack in the 1990s for $95,000.” It sold for $46,875, including buyer’s premium, landing near the high end of its $30/50,000 estimate. Additional lots from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
