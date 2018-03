ROCKVILLE, MD. — Demétre Chiparus’ (Romanian, 1886-1947), chryselephantine cold painted bronze sculpture “Les Girls,” signed on base D.H. Chiparus, with alternating gilt and partial gilt-green patina raised on a mottled brown onyx base, was the top lot at Weschler’s capital collections estate auction on March 2 when it sold at $242,000. With a surfeit of riches, a painting by Sam Gilliam (American, b 1933), entitled “Region Arc,” came to the block with a $40/60,000 estimate but was pursued to finish at $239,500. The 85-year-old artist has been enjoying an unprecedented level of attention in recent years, and this 48 by 54-inch acrylic on canvas with canvas collage and beveled edges painting continues the trend. For further information, www.weschlers.com or 202-628-1281.