Chinese Watercolor Brings $375,000 At Americana Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

REHOBOTH, MASS. — A Chinese watercolor painting by Zhang Daqian (Chang Dai-chien, 1899-1983) sold at the Americana Auctions sale on January 15 for $375,000. It depicted a mountain landscape with a village and was one of a collection of more than 75 Chinese watercolors acquired in Hong Kong during the 1950s and 1960s. Zhang Daqian was one of the most prodigious Chinese artists of the Twentieth Century. Other Chinese watercolors also did well, with a scene of a girl and chickens in a forest setting by Songyan Qian (1898-1985) selling for $14,375; a small group of bronze Buddha figures brought $18,750. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow in a future issue.