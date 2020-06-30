Chinese Water Coupe & Fine Art Tops At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Auction buyers responded with enthusiasm to Michaan’s special auction event conducted on June 19.

Among the many porcelains sold was a rare copper-red water coupe with lotus decorations and six-character Kangxi mark. It made $324,000.

Abstract Expressionism is fiercely desired by fine art buyers, an enduring trend affirmed by the results of this sale. The auction’s highest price for fine art was realized by “Circles,” the 1951 oil by Hans Hofmann, which realized $60,000. Collectors invested in big names, with works by M.C. Escher and Margaret Bourke-White selling well. American paintings in the sale included the impressionistic “City Storm” by Guy C. Wiggins at $9,000 and the Western scene, “Wading Through the Water” by Carl Oscar Borg bringing $11,400.

Jewelry was a leading category in the June 19 auction, with excellent sell-through overall and several outstanding sales. Realizing $30,000 was a Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring, originally estimated $10/15,000. Accompanied by a GIA report, the velvety 1.75-carat sapphire lured a phalanx of bidders. “Global demand for fine gemstones remains high, transcending the current climate of economic volatility,” noted Michaan’s jewelry specialist and GIA gemologist Elise Coronado, who serves local and international consignors and buyers.

Also exceeding estimates, a pear-cut 2.27-carat diamond ring brought $9,000. Gold continues to hold sway with investors and collectors, as seen in the success of designer gold jewelry sales in the sale. A striking 18K gold jewelry suite by Salvador Dali realized $1,800; Tiffany & Co.’s open heart pendant and multi-chain necklace, also of 18K gold, brought $2,400.

Luxury brands are firing up the auction marketplace, driving growth and bringing new customers on board. The trend was evident here as the jewelry department offered designer timepieces, including a Patek Philippe 18K gold and leather transitional wristwatch, which went out at $3,600. A standout among the luxury lots was a Louis Vuitton steamer wardrobe trunk, circa 1950, which brought $10,200.

Great finds for collectors included estate property by Sevres, Tiffany Studios, Georg Jensen and more. A pair of Steuben Aurene glass vases realized $1,920; an unusual Jensen sterling centerpiece bowl was bid to $2,700. A lot of four Longchamps faience wall plates soared over estimates to realize $3,900.

Tiffany Studios glass collectors bid up an Acorn pattern lamp shade to $5,400. Also bringing $5,400 was a “Chan” coffee table by Philip and Kelvin Laverne.

The selection of Asian art comprised Chinese and Japanese antiques, Chinese furniture and porcelains, textiles and scroll paintings. A private collection of snuff bottles was a highlight. An anonymous “Eight Immortals and Paradise” scroll painting, dating to the turn of the Twentieth Century, realized $6,000.

Textiles sold well, including a Tibetan silk dragon robe and the batik painting "Mother and Children" by Malaysian batik artist, Chuah Thean Teng (1914-2008). Teng's "Mother and Children" realized $3,900.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For more information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.