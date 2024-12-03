Chinese Silk Robe & Chinoiserie Cabinets Head Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA — A Chinese embroidered silk dragon robe sold for $16,577, and a pair of Arthur Brett & Sons (England, founded 1870) marble-top chinoiserie cabinets went for $5,142 at an Estates & Collections auction held November 14 by Ahlers & Ogletree. The sale showcased a collection of nearly 400 lots and attracted around 20-30 people to the Atlanta gallery on auction day, in addition to bidders on several online platforms, 18 phone bidders and 30 absentee bids.

Featured in the sale were fine and decorative arts, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture, Asian arts, sterling silver flatware sets, crystal stemware, classical bronze sculptures, chandeliers and more, sourced from distinguished estates in the southern US. Highlights included artworks by Hughes Claude Pissarro and Maximilien Luce, furniture by Francesco Molon, Reed & Barton silver and Italian and Persian rugs.

The Chinese embroidered silk dragon robe depicted three four-clawed dragons with flaming pearls, among emblems of the Eight Buddhist Treasures, on a brown ground above wave patterns. The robe, likely dating to the Qing dynasty (1636-1911), measured 55 inches in height. It came into the auction with a $1,5/$2,500 estimate, but its $16,577 finish made it the sale’s runner-up top lot.

Top lot honors actually went to a black 1997 Steinway Model M ebony baby grand piano with the maker’s mark and serial number “548420” to the metal plate, with spade legs and accompanied by a Jansen black diamond tufted artist bench with Steinway & Sons logos. The piano cruised to $20,570.

The pair of Arthur Brett & Sons marble-top japanned black and gilt chinoiserie cabinets, which were apparently unmarked, featured a shaped top over two-door cabinets with foliate, rock and bird motif, raised on short cabriole legs with sabots. The pre-sale estimate was $1,500-$2,500, but savvy bidders more than doubled that to $5,142.

A 67-inch-tall American or European Renaissance Revival giltwood and composition arched overmantel mirror, dated to the second half of the Nineteenth Century, had a scrolled anthemion crest and beaded detail and bested its $800-$1,600 estimate by breezing to $5,142.

Carved decoration on both sides of a Chinese 12-panel coromandel lacquer floor screen with carved decoration depicted parcel-gilt pavilions and court scenes surrounded by enclosed exotic animals and dragons, the reverse side with polychromed precious objects and floral motifs. It measured 108 inches tall and 228 inches wide and commanded $3,932 against a pre-sale estimate of $1,2/$2,400.

A pair of circa 1870 Gothic Revival leaded figural polychrome painted and stained glass window panels, crafted in the manner of Augustus Welby Northmore Pugin (English, 1812-1852), depicted a gentleman and lady in medieval dress and both set in a wooden frame and the female panel, realized $3,328, easily blowing past the $600/800 estimate. The pair was one of about a dozen visually arresting stained glass windows and stained glass window panels in the sale. Sold was a circa 1900 American leaded polychrome stained glass floral window panel depicting a vase of flowers, with textured slag glass and jewels, in a wooden frame ($1,573).

Dragons embellished a pair of Chinese pale green jadeite lidded dragon incense burners on pedestal feet. Bidders smoked its $200/300 estimate, taking the 4½-inch-tall censors to $1,573.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, 404-869-2478 or consign@aandoauctions.com. For additional information, www.aandoauctions.com.