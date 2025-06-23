Chinese Scrolls Unroll A Surprise For Eldred’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HANOVER, MASS. — In Eldred’s two-day Asian art auction, June 12-13, it was a set of 11 Chinese scroll paintings that hung for the sale’s highest price. Estimated at just $3/5,000, the mountain scenes, which came from a private Rhode Island collection, sold to an online trade buyer for $51,200, including buyer’s premium. Showing a progression of the four seasons, the set was done by the same artist and each 65-by-17-inch (approximate) silk scroll was titled and marked with a seal in the upper margins. Additional results from the auction will be in a future issue.