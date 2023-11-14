Chinese Porcelain Vase Surprises At Stair’s Fine Sale

HUDSON, N.Y. — On November 9, Stair conducted its Fine Sale, offering both fine and decorative arts from British, European and American artists. Despite initial uncertainty given the world’s current events, Stair’s director of decorative arts, Muffie Cunningham, reports that buyers were still willing to spend on rare, unique and quality pieces. At its close, the Fine Sale sold 88 percent of the offered lots and realized $1.25 million. Most remarkable was a Chinese porcelain vase in a copper red color which soared past its high estimate to finish at $48,000, including buyer’s premium ($800-$1,200). More highlights from this sale will be explored in a forthcoming issue.