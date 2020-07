CRANSTON, R.I. — Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ online-only antiques and fine art auction on July 23 featured more than 300 lots amassed from estates across New England. Everything was sold to the highest bidder, with no reserves. A Chinese Republic period porcelain plaque (later identified to be artist Wang Qi, 1884-1937) was the sale’s top lot, selling for $96,250, including buyer’s premium. The exceptionally well-painted porcelain plaque depicting two figures with calligraphic poem and signatures had been estimated $2/3,000.

For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com.