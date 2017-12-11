-
Published: December 11, 2017
BOONTON, N.J. — Sleepers woke up to the racket of bidding at Millea Bros. Dec. 7-9 sale, as a 6 ¾-inch diameter Chinese porcelain reticulated stand, catalogued with a $500-700 estimate, propped up more value than anyone expected, rising to $100,000 including the buyer’s premium.
The Qing Dynasty stand came from a Williamstown, Mass., collection and featured a pierced ‘Eternity Knot’ gallery with an underglaze blue Qianlong seal mark on a pale blue glazed underside.
Also flying high above its $1/1,500 estimate was a gold-mounted violin bow attributed to Nineteenth Century French luthier and bowmaker Dominique Peccatte, which brought $87,000. The bow, made circa 1845 in Paris, was from the estate of heiress Huguette Marcelle Clark, the youngest daughter of United States Senator and industrialist William A. Clark. Peccatte was one of France’s most influential bowmakers and is known for adapting François Tourte’s hatchet-shaped head.
A full review will appear in an upcoming issue.
