BOONTON, N.J. — Sleepers woke up to the racket of bidding at Millea Bros. Dec. 7-9 sale, as a 6 ¾-inch diameter Chinese porcelain reticulated stand, catalogued with a $500-700 estimate, propped up more value than anyone expected, rising to $100,000 including the buyer’s premium.

The Qing Dynasty stand came from a Williamstown, Mass., collection and featured a pierced ‘Eternity Knot’ gallery with an underglaze blue Qianlong seal mark on a pale blue glazed underside.