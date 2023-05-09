Chinese Porcelain Dinner Set Turns The Table At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WINDSOR, CONN. — When Nadeau’s Auction Gallery presented its spring auction of American antiques, Chinese, Continental and jewelry on May 6, the expected top lot was an archaistic bronze vessel from the Chinese imperial Prince Kung collection, an oviform vessel estimated at $100/200,000. What makes an auction, though, are the surprises, and the leading lot in this sale actually turned out to be a group of 48 Chinese porcelain underglaze blue dinnerware pieces, each deep blue glazed, having a white rim, with a seal mark on bottom, which went out at $114,000, including buyer’s premium. The set’s estimate was $500-$1,000. The same group of plates from the same home was spread out between three lots, which sold for a total of $163,800. More on this sale to follow.