Chinese Porcelain Bowl Brings $87,000 At Showplace During Asia Week

NEW YORK CITY – A highlight in Showplace Auctions’ September 27 auction was one among many pieces of Asian porcelain and decorative arts to coincide with Asia Week. A Chinese Kangxi period (1662-1722) large porcelain bowl with pale yellow glaze, deep rounded sides and a six-character mark in blue underglaze with double circle (pictured) sold to a phone bidder for $87,000, inclusive of buyer’s premium. Also selling well was a Kangxi period blue and white porcelain baluster vase with landscape and figural decoration, six-character mark underside, 28½ inches high, that sold to a phone bidder for $48,000, also with buyer’s premium included. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.