EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A Chinese porcelain tile painting surprised the sale when it sold as the top lot of the three-day August 22-24 Summer Asian Auction at Eldred’s. The 15-by-10-inch work rose to $66,000 above a $350 estimate. It featured three carp swimming on the white tile background with finely painted seagrass at right, a cluster of lily pads off to the lower left. The work had three lines of vertical calligraphy, including seal, on the upper left side, all within a finely carved and painted frame. Watch for a full review in a forthcoming issue.