Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy of Kaminski Auctions

BEVERLY, MASS. – An estate auction conducted by Kaminski on August 23 saw more than 800 lots cross the block. The market for Asian material remains as hot as a late August day, evidenced by a Nineteenth Century Chinese export Canton covered spice jar eliciting bidding that drove it from a $300/500 estimate to finish at $13,750. The 13-by-7-by-7-inch square jar was from a Saugus, Mass., estate.

A Rockport, Mass., estate gave up an antique Chinese blue and white jar with bird and flower design, which, like the spice jar, defied estimate gravity to rise from its $300/500 expectation to sell for $5,500. It measured 10 inches high with an 11-inch diameter.

Similarly, a sang de boeuf Chinese vase was also estimated $300/500 but delivered a final result of $4,375 for its consignor.

The live gallery auction was a sale of collections. Featured were the lifetime collection of Robert Clark of Saugus, Mass., a collection of English period furniture from the home of Sylvie Bryant of Manhattan; the Beverly Leiman estate from Coronado/San Diego, Calif.; a Palm Springs, Calif., art collection; Anna Tomlinson’s collection of artworks from Beverly, Mass.; and several antique Coney Island carousel horses.

A contemporary art highlight was a Peter Max (b 1937) “Statue of Liberty” painting, a signed oil on canvas measuring 36 by 36 inches from the estate of Joseph J. Maniscalco of Boston. Framed at 47 by 47 inches, the work brought $8,000. The Pop artist is known for several recurring images that he has returned to throughout his career, but perhaps none are more famous than the Statue of Liberty. It has been one of his consistent subjects ever since completing his first portrait of it 42 years ago. In his book The Universe of Peter Max, the artist describes how he first began regularly painting the statue: “To celebrate the Bicentennial, on July 4, 1976, I painted my first portrait of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day. It became an annual tradition, and each year since I have painted her in an increasing number: in 1977, I painted two portraits; in 1978, three; and so on. In 1981, I was delighted when Nancy Reagan invited me to paint six portraits of the Statute of Liberty at the White House for that upcoming July Fourth. It was Ronald Reagan’s first year in office, and it was the sixth year of my Liberty painting tradition; she said they would be honored if I would paint for them.”

Silver highlights included a Russian silver enameled basket with Russian silver marking “1891 84″ on the base. From a Columbus, Ohio, estate, it measured 12 inches high by 11 long by 8 wide and went out at $7,500.

Additional fine art posted notable results. Two colored etchings by Charles Bartlett from an Eliot, Maine estate were estimated just $200/300 but sold for $5,500. One was titled “Benaces – Early Morning” and the other one “Hawaii,” and both measured 10¼ by 15 inches. Charles William Bartlett (1860-1940) was an English painter and printmaker who settled in Hawaii. The Honolulu Museum of Art holds a large collection of Bartlett’s paintings and prints, and has conducted eight solo exhibitions of his work.

European art featured a Joan Miró (Spanish, 1893-1983) print portrait, signed in pencil, 41 by 26½ inches, which commanded $5,500.

A pair of Chinese Export wood stands outstripped their $300/500 estimate when bid to $5,313.

The Coronado estate of Beverly Leiman was furnished with a collection of one-of-a-kind English antiques, Herend porcelain, Wallace sterling silver, Lalique glass and chandeliers. Highlights of her collection included a pair of faux bamboo green painted bookcases, 80 by 32 by 14 inches, that sold for $8,500; an English Queen Anne japanned secretary bookcase that sold for $4,688; and a Lalique maple leaf chandelier, 28 by 21 by 10 inches, that realized $5,500.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.