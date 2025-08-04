Chinese Landscape Sets The Scene At Nye - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 4, 2025
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company’s July 30-31 Chic & Antique auction comprised 794 lots of decorative arts, furniture, Asian antiques, fine art, jewelry, collectibles and more. Sold on the first day, a 69½-by-37-inch framed Chinese ink on paper landscape of a mountain scene achieved the highest price of $16,250, including buyer’s premium, rising well beyond its modest $300/500 estimate. The work was signed “u.l.,” and in the top left corner of the image, there was a block of text in Chinese characters with two square red symbol stamps; the reverse had a sticker from the Cleveland Museum of Art and another in Chinese characters. Further results from this auction will be in an upcoming issue.
Congdon Paintings Sail To Success At Osona
August 4, 2025
Star Wars Store Display Earns New Record At Hake’s
August 4, 2025
Vanderbilt Candelabra Earn Richest Price For Moran
August 4, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036