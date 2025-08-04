Chinese Landscape Sets The Scene At Nye - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company’s July 30-31 Chic & Antique auction comprised 794 lots of decorative arts, furniture, Asian antiques, fine art, jewelry, collectibles and more. Sold on the first day, a 69½-by-37-inch framed Chinese ink on paper landscape of a mountain scene achieved the highest price of $16,250, including buyer’s premium, rising well beyond its modest $300/500 estimate. The work was signed “u.l.,” and in the top left corner of the image, there was a block of text in Chinese characters with two square red symbol stamps; the reverse had a sticker from the Cleveland Museum of Art and another in Chinese characters. Further results from this auction will be in an upcoming issue.