Chinese Jades & Allegorical Scene Top Lots At Roland Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — There was something for everyone at the July 16 Roland NY sale, attested by the event’s two top selling lots, each finishing at $11,875, including the buyer’s premium. One was a lot comprising two Chinese carved jade ornaments — a figure of a man holding a censer, 2 inches high, and a green and orange jade carved leaf ornament (both shown left), 1½ inches high. From the estate of Florence and Herbert Irving, the jades had been estimated $150/250. Also surpassing its low estimate, in this case $300/500, was Claude F. Devosge III’s (French, 1697-1777) “Jupiter et Antigone” graphite drawing of an allegorical scene with a sleeping Antigone visited by a faun with cupids above (shown right). Inscribed in ink at lower right “F. Devosge Invenit et Fecit,” the drawing’s reverse bore a Swiss Galerie G. Lador, Geneve label. The sale featured hundreds of lots of fine art, decorative arts, Twentieth Century modern, antique and vintage furniture, textiles, silver, gold and silver jewelry, rugs and more. Watch for a more extensive review to come.