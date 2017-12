OAKLAND, CALIF. – Clars Auction Gallery hosted its monthly auction of fine art, decorative art, furniture, jewelry and timepieces and Asian art on Sunday, December 17. Asian art and antiques were expected to highlight the sale and the results did not disappoint. In fine art, an important global collection of Nineteenth Century British East Indian and China trade paintings was offered and overall, the collections and property offered fueled it to be the strongest December auction in the firm’s history.

A collection of highly desirable Chinese huanghuali furniture commanded well over estimate prices, realizing more than $250,000. Fueled by the impeccable workmanship and limited supply of furniture made from this rare and nearly extinct wood, bidders competed strongly for this collection. Topping these offerings was a pair of demilune tables that came to the sale with an estimate of $10/15,000, but demand drove the final sale price to $72,600. Following suit was a mixed wood cabinet that sold for $48,400. Doubling high estimate was a pair horseshoe back chairs that brought $33,275, and a wine table exceeded high estimate for $22,990.

Good prices on the Asian offerings were not limited to the huanghuali collection. A Chinese overlay wall panel with scholar’s items was estimated at $5/7,000 but sold for $15,730.

A pair of Chinese underglazed blue porcelain fish bowls also flew well past expectations, selling for $12,100, and a Chinese brown glazed stickneck vase offered with a $300/500 estimate realized $9,075.

The British East Indian and China Trade paintings from the estate of Thomas Williamson (Orinda, Calif.) sold well beyond expectations. The highlight of these lots was a rare gouache from 1830 with impeccable provenance (originally gifted to William Fraser [1784-1835] who was appointed secretary to Sir Ochterlony in 1805). This work, titled “Portrait of Sir David Ochterlony (1758-1825), Conqueror of Nepal and First British Resident of India,” was offered with an estimate of $2/4,000, but finished at $19,360. A circa 1850 work on paper from the East Indian/Punjab School titled “Hunting Cheetahs or Leopard” was expected to sell for $800-$1,200, but soared to $7,865.

Mihail Chemiakin’s (Russian, b 1943) “Carnival St Petersburg, VII” oil on canvas was expected to achieve $10/15,000 but went to $27,830.

The top seller in decorative arts and furnishings was a palace-size antique Persian Serapi carpet that was offered with an estimate of $4/6,000. Competitive bidding drove the price higher and higher to a final selling price of $26,620.

The Atomic Era NASA Collection from the property from the vice president and lead engineer (1954-1986) of Rockwell International, Ray Larson, included a lot of 12 NASA Apollo heat shield fragments that sold for $4,235; the entire collection realized more than $16,000.

A collection of pre-Columbian ethnographic artifacts was offered. A breast plate, likely central Mexico, executed in jade and green stone sold for $6,655. Fine jewelry rounded out this sale, with a Cartier bracelet leading. The circa 1950s lapis lazuli and 18K yellow bracelet sold for $10,285. A Boucheron Ceylon sapphire diamond and 18K white gold ring also performed well, realizing $8,470.

All prices include the buyer’s premium. For more information, www.clars.com or 510- 428-0100.