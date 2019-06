BEVERLY, MASS. — A Chinese fish bowl with copper red dragons and cobalt blue decoration went out at $56,250 on a $2,000 high estimate in Kaminski Auctions’ June 1–2 Asian and Estates Auction. Circa the Nineteenth Century and with the Qianlong mark to the bottom, the 17-inch-diameter bowl features five-clawed dragons in various positions against a cobalt blue underglaze of clouds and breaking waves on a white background. Following behind at $23,750 was another Chinese sleeper, this one a blue and white vase in an octangular pear shape with Ming-style lions chasing a flower ball. The 10½-inch-tall vase featured a $500 high estimate.

For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.