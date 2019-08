BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions presented a collection of Asian porcelains from a Wellesley, Mass., collector in its August 17-18 sale, as well as Chinese art, porcelain, scrolls, furniture and a collection of midcentury Japanese studio ceramics acquired by a lifelong New England collector from the Frank Caro Gallery, the successor to C.T. Loo & Co.

Top lot in the two-day sale was a rare 11-inch-high Chinese famille rose deer vase from the Nineteenth Century, which leapt to a final price of $22,500, including premium. Bearing the iron-red Qianlong reign mark, the vase’s piriform belly rests on a flared foot and extends gracefully into a narrow high neck ending in a bulb surmounted by a short straight edge, the belly painted with a continuous scene of fallow deer and cranes waving in a landscape rocky with luxuriant vegetation, above a band of palms brightly enameled with yellow with multicolored details. Its collar is girdled with pale green palms delimited by a blue ring and highlighted with iron-red pearls, bordered below a golden ring and ruyi heads in shades of red-de-iron and enhanced with gold, all against a pink enameled background.

The second day was led by a Jean-Michel Basquiat abstract painting, initialed and dated verso “JMB, New York, 1982,” 57 by 38 inches, which had been purchased in early 2000 by a consignor in Boca Raton, Fla. It was bid to $13,881. Watch for a full review.