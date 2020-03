HUDSON, N.Y. – Nearly 1,000 lots from the collection of designer Mario Buatta crossed the block March 13-14 at Stair Galleries, with a group of 22 panels of Chinese export wallpaper backed by canvas bringing $23,040. The price realized was more than ten times the lot’s low estimate and came near the end of the two-day sale, which saw all lots sell. A complete recap will follow in a future issue.