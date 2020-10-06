Chinese Export Tureen Swims Into Lead For Freeman’s Age Of Exploration Sale

PHILADELPHIA – Leading Freeman’s October 14 Age of Exploration sale was a circa 1760s Qing Dynasty Chinese export porcelain goose-form tureen that realized $62,500 from an international buyer bidding on the phone. Naturalistically modeled with incised feathers and polychrome and luster enamels, the tureen related to a few examples that have crossed the auction block in New York City and elsewhere in the last 20 years. It had provenance to New York dealer Fred B. Nadler and a private Main Line, Philadelphia, collection and had been estimated at $60/80,000.

Watch for a longer recap in a future issue.