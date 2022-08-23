Chinese Export Plates Make Nice First Place Setting For Bonhams Skinner Online Americana - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — An assembled group lot of eight Chinese export plates took top place honors in Bonhams Skinner’s online American Furniture & Decorative Arts sale, which opened for bidding on August 6 and closed August 16. With diameters of up to 9 inches, the plates had been estimated as a group at $400/600 but finished at $10,000. It was the top lot in a nearly 600 lot sale that witnessed an Aesthetic Movement wicker and wood table earn a second place show at $9,375 and a late Nineteenth Century American School Portrait of a Cockateel from the Barbara E. Ladd Estate fly to a third place finish, at $6,875. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a more extensive recap in a future issue.