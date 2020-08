BEVERLY, MASS. – An estate auction conducted by Kaminski on August 23 saw more than 800 lots cross the block.

The market for Asian material remains as hot as a late August day as evidenced by a Nineteenth Century Chinese export Canton covered spice jar eliciting bidding that drove it from a $300/500 estimate to finish at $13,750. The 13-by-7-inch-square jar was from a Saugus, Mass., estate.

Watch for a more extensive review in a future issue.