BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – A Chinese hardstone inlaid hardwood cabinet was the top lot at Nye & Company’s April 15 sale when a bidder paid $21,250 for it. The lot had a high estimate of $900. The firm noted that the assembled cabinet stretches just shy of 13½ feet long and 8 feet high, and can be separated into multiple parts. The cabinet features profuse carving with images of gilt dragons.

Watch for a broader review in a future issue.