SARASOTA, FLA. — A lovely Chinese Daoguang covered jar came to the block at Amero Auctions on August 11 with a modest $2/3,000 estimate. With more than 40 bids chasing the mid-Nineteenth Century cinnabar design ground porcelain covered ginger jar with raised bats motif, the 12¾ inch high jar, with no discernible problems even when viewed under black light, sold for $70,800 to a competing bidder. Marked on base with four character Daoguang Qing mark, it was followed by an untitled Keith Haring mixed media work that also sold far above its estimate, going for $30,750, despite being in “unfortunate condition” and in need of “total restoration.” For more information, www.ameroauctions.com or 941-330-1577.