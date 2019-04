Auction Action In Boston

BOSTON – The Skinner March 22 Asian Works of Arts auction presented the arts of China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia dating from Neolithic times through the Twentieth Century. Featured were examples of Chinese monochrome ceramics, Gandharan and Sino-Tibetan Buddhist sculpture, Japanese Satsuma ware and Chinese textiles.

Property from estates and collections long off the market showed their strength with many examples selling above estimate pushed by competitive bidding from international and domestic bidders in the room, on the telephones, and via live internet bidding resulting in a sale 90 percent sold by value.

An email inquiry from private owners in New England led to the consignment of a Chinese cloisonne charger brought back by a family member from China in the early Twentieth Century. With decorative devices including dragons, ruyi clouds and Eight Buddhist Treasures, it bore a six-character Wanli mark. Multiple online bidders competed with the telephones to push the lot to $315,000 against an estimate of $1/1,500.

An extensive collection of monochrome Chinese ceramics from a New England collector exceeded expectations as the group with its breadth of color and form appealed to collectors of every period of Chinese ceramics. Examples ranging from an egg-yolk yellow dish, Jiajing mark and period, sold for $20,910 to a sang de boeuf bowl, six-character Qianlong mark sold for $19,680.

A serene bronze Manjushri sold for $18,450. It was part of a group of Sino-Tibetan bronzes collected by the current owner’s father while employed by Standard Oil in China in the 1930s.

Other auction highlights included a massive famille rose enameled vase, with illustrated scenes to the panels that brought an impressive price of $43,050; a contemporary painting by Ji Dachun (b 1968), oil on canvas, China, 2001, depicting two men behind a desk with a map, against a blank background, signed “Dachun” with year “xinsi” in Chinese, sold for $18,450. Ornamental Kingfisher hairpin and earrings exceeded their $800-$1,200 estimate to fetch $8,610. A Canton enamel European-themed covered bowl, China, dating to the Eighteenth Century, and sold to benefit the Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., sold for $10,455.

Department director, Judith Dowling remarked on the well-attended auction previews, the high number of requests for additional images and information and that with the presale interest she was “delighted to see material selling for above estimate, reflecting a strong market.”

Skinner is currently accepting consignments for auctions. We invite consignors to take advantage of this robust market to sell Chinese, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Central Asian art, objects and furniture.

Skinner is at 63 Park Plaza. For additional information, 617-350-5400 or www.skinnerinc.com.

Leading the sale was this large cloisonne charger with dragons, China, early Twentieth Century, Ming dynasty style. It realized $315,000.

Sino-Tibetan gilt bronze figure of Manjushri, Eighteenth Century or earlier. It more than doubled its low estimate to sell for $18,450.

Chinese yellow glazed dish, Ming Dynasty, with six-character Jiajing mark underneath. It quadrupled its low estimate to sell for $20,910.