Chinese Chair Multiplies Estimate Tenfold At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WINDSOR, CONN. — October 25 saw just under 550 lots cross the block at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s Major Fall Chinese & Americana Auction. Earning more than 10 times its $2/4,000 estimate at the sale-high price of $42,600 with estimate, was an Eighteenth Century Chinese yoke-back armchair. Made from Huanghuali wood — which is “treasured for its unique colors and wood grain patterns” — the chair contained a stylized dragon medallion on its back splat and light carving on its front apron. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.