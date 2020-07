BEDFORD, N.Y. — A low-form carved pale jade water coupe on an openwork carved wood stand sold at Butterscotch Auction’s July 26 sale for $39,040. One side of the cup, which measures only 1½ inches high by 4½ inches wide, is decorated with two bats among leafy branches, the other side with a carved spout. It came from a South Salem, N.Y., collection.

The auction house said they had six phone bidders on it in addition to online bidders. It sold to a New York buyer.

For additional information, www.butterscotchauction.com.