Chinese Bronze Ding Vessel Exceeds 100 Times Estimate At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Ed Nadeau always packs his spring auction with items representing a broad swath of collecting sensibilities, and his April 30 sale was no exception, offering American antiques, Chinese and continental treasures. And, typically, there is always at least one surprise lot that elicits bidding fervor. For this sale, it was a Chinese bronze ding, a four-footed rectangular ritual vessel with opposing loop handles and its exterior decorated with a Taotie mask. Inside the 10¼-inch vessel was an archaic grass inscription. It was deemed to be in very good condition with, ahem, some minor dings to edges. The vessel easily smoked its $500-$1,000 estimate, finishing at $128,000 online, including buyer’s premium, and is headed to Belgium. Watch for more highlights reviewed from this sale in a future issue.