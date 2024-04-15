Chinese Bowl Punches Its Way To The Top At Wiederseim

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Featuring more than 500 lots, including a Chinese porcelain collection, Widerseim Associates’ April 12 sale was led by a large Chinese porcelain famille rose punch bowl from the Eighteenth Century that sold for $5,938, inclusive of premium. The bowl’s interior was illustrated with a mountainous landscape, its exterior featuring figures on boats. Resting on a wooden stand of a later date, the bowl measured 7 inches high by 16 inches in diameter. Additional highlights from this sale will be discussed in a follow-on review.