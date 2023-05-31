Chinese Artifacts Rocket At Sarasota Estate Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — Chinese material, fine art and antiques crossed the block at Sarasota Estate Auctions in a two-day sale May 20 and 21. The successful auction weekend totaled more than $600,000, led by a

Qing dynasty Mandarin court robe that surpassed its $20/35,000 estimate to finish at $39,060. It engendered a lot of interest and questions prior to auction day. Starting with an internet bid of $14,000, the robe drew two phone bidders as well as bidders online. It ended up selling to LiveAuctioneers, and

the auction house said it believes it is going back to China.

A blanc de chine Buddha with spiritual symbol was estimated $400/600 but did much better, selling for $25,200.

An important pair of polychrome Han warriors went out at $7,560, while another blanc de chine figure with spiritual symbol on a circular base realized $11,340. An authenticated Tang white pigment prancing horse danced to $6,930.

A fine art highlight was an oil on canvas portrait attributed to Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860), which sold for $19,530.

On the sale’s first day, May 20, a Modernist sculpture by Aurora Canero (Spanish, b 1940) brought $7,560, and a Chinese export silver centerpiece bowl took $21,420.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.sarasotaestateauction.com or 941-359-8700.