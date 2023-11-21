China Trade, Art & Ephemera Bring Big Bids At Merrill’s

Review by Jessica Kosinski; Photos Courtesy Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers

WILLISTON, VT. — Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ China Trade & Americana auction took place on Friday, November 3, and was presided over by owner Ethan Merrill. Approximately 1,500 bidders participated, with roughly 50 on the floor and most of the rest bidding online. Top lots included several works from acclaimed artists, as well as personal papers and possessions belonging to the seafaring Ranlett family of New England and items belonging to the renowned Vanderbilt Webb family of New York. The 540-lot auction had a sell-through rate of more than 90 percent.

A Winslow Homer (American, 1836-1910) oil landscape depicting men digging a ditch near the shore took top honors at $27,000. Upon returning to America in 1883 after a brief stay in England, Homer settled in Prouts Neck, Maine, where he painted many seascape scenes. An Aldro Thompson Hibbard (Vermont, 1886-1972) oil painting of a winter landscape that fetched $15,120 and a Charles Louis Heyde (Vermont, 1822-1892) oil painting of Mount Mansfield as painted from Underhill, Vt., that sold for $5,985 were also quite popular with bidders, despite the latter having some condition issues. “I believe the Hibbard painting had six phone lines going. That was the most viewed item in the sale,” said Merrill.

Sabra Field’s (Vermont, b 1935) prints capturing idyllic Vermont views, one of Addison County and the other Ascutney, also placed in the top lots. They sold for $5,055 and $3,780, respectively and were among the seven Field lots that crossed the block, collectively selling for approximately $20,000. Merrill noted Field is a local artist, but bidders in several states took interest in her works.

Other stars of the sale were the Ranlett family lots; about 20 in all. One consisting of papers and letters written by Captain Charles A. Ranlett while he was making runs between China and ports, including New York and London on his ship Surprise, and another featuring a collection of Ranlett family diaries with entries from 1855 to 1884 did particularly well, sailing past their estimates. Captain Ranlett’s papers sold to an anonymous Massachusetts institution for $8,820, while the Ranlett family diaries went to a private collector from Maine for $5,015. Merrill mentioned his favorite Ranlett lot was a decorated Chinese chest gifted to Mrs Ranlett from a US naval officer. He also noted, “A lot of the Ranlett family historical material had large groups of multiple bidders competing. Most of the Ranlett ship-related lots stayed in New England. Some of the Chinese Ranlett lots went overseas.”

Two Webb family lots were also in the top selling dozen. They were a stained glass window featuring the Webb family crest and the library mantel of Dr and Mrs William Seward Webb, both designed by architect John Snook. Mrs Webb was born into the affluent Vanderbilt family. The window sold for $8,190 to an enthusiastic couple from New York who are restoring a period townhouse; the mantel sold for $3,540 to an equally enthusiastic local Vermont buyer.

Another lot with interesting provenance was a Nineteenth Century cast iron stove originally owned by Governor John Gregory Smith (Vermont, 1818-1891), who served as governor near the end of the Civil War and helped construct the Vermont and Canada Railroad prior to his governorship. Merrill was surprised by how popular the stove was with bidders. It got its own war fired up, burning past its $400/500 estimate and selling for $4,419.

Completing the top dozen were a collection of 44 Aiken, S.C., stereoviews by photographer J.A. Palmer (South Carolina, 1825-1896) that found a new home with a buyer on the floor for $4,130 and a Japanese Meiji period Katsuhide mixed metals koro, or incense burner/censer, that fetched $4,410. The former featured striking images of life in Aiken in the Nineteenth Century, including scenes of African American residents.

Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers will sell Dolls, Advertising and Petroliana on December 8, a Sporting, Military and Historical auction in January and an antiques and fine art auction in February.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, www.merrillsauction.com or 802-878-2625.