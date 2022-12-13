Chimpanzee Bank Swings Highest In RSL’s Crème De La Crème Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — Made by Kyser and Rex Company, Philadelphia, circa 1880s, the Chimpanzee bank provided the highest deposit, $102,000, including premium, won by a private collector, at RSL Auction Company’s Crème de la Crème Sale on December 3-4. The sale included selections of toys, still banks and mechanical banks from the 50-plus-year collections of Frank and Joyce Kidd, Ed and Naomi Singer and Alvin Goldstein. The Chimpanzee bank, ex Bill Norman collection, is a terrific representation of a monkey imbued with human attributes. In this instance, he is characterized as a studious bookkeeper. As you push your coins carefully through the coin aperture, he leans forward to conscientiously record all of your deposits in his ledger. In the same moment, a bell sounds to signal the deposit. Toy mechanical banks by Kyser and Rex are highly prized for their beautiful compositions and exquisite color schemes, and the catalog states that this specimen is definitely one of the finest and prettiest in the world. Watch for a further review and additional highlights of this sale.