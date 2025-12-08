Cherrywood Table Tops Stein Collection At Nye - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: December 8, 2025
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company sold the 136-lot collection of Nancy and Robert Stein, featuring Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings and early American furniture, on December 3. The auction was led, at $16,250, including premium, by a Queen Anne cherrywood tray-top tea table ($5/10,000). This table, likely made in Connecticut circa 1750-70, had provenance to a 2010 auction at Christie’s, New York, and SAJE Americana in Short Hills, N.J. Measuring 26 inches high with a 27¾-by-19-inch top, the table was overall in good condition. Additional results from the Stein collection will be featured in an upcoming review.
Elizabethan Portrait Paints Over Estimates At Carlsen
December 8, 2025
Jurassic Crocodile Fossil Swims To New Heights At Heritage
December 8, 2025
The Criterion Sings Loudest For Schillaci & Shultis
December 8, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036