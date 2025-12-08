Cherrywood Table Tops Stein Collection At Nye - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company sold the 136-lot collection of Nancy and Robert Stein, featuring Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings and early American furniture, on December 3. The auction was led, at $16,250, including premium, by a Queen Anne cherrywood tray-top tea table ($5/10,000). This table, likely made in Connecticut circa 1750-70, had provenance to a 2010 auction at Christie’s, New York, and SAJE Americana in Short Hills, N.J. Measuring 26 inches high with a 27¾-by-19-inch top, the table was overall in good condition. Additional results from the Stein collection will be featured in an upcoming review.