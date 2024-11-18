‘Cherry Blossoms’ Bloom To Highest Price At Butterscotch

BEDFORD, N.Y. — Butterscotch Auction presented 578 lots from multiple important estates worldwide in its November 17 Fall Estates auction. Lots on offer included books, furniture and fine art descended through the McDonnell family of Copped Hall (Essex, England), a collection of custom-made arch-top electric guitars from a Stamford, Conn., estate and an array of art glass from a Scarsdale, N.Y., collector, among others. Blooming to $14,640, the highest price of the sale, was Mary Nimmo Moran’s (American, 1842-1899) “Cherry Blossoms.” The oil on canvas was signed and dated 1894 and measured 24 by 29½ inches framed. The painting had provenance to Questroyal Fine Art (New York City) in 2004, and was purchased by the consigning estate in 2006 from the art gallery. Additional highlights from this sale will be included in an upcoming issue.