Auction Action In New York City And Dallas

NEW YORK CITY AND DALLAS – Multiple bidders drove the price for Wu Changshuo’s “Peony, Bottle Gourds, and Loquats,” Dingzi, 1917 to $399,000 to claim top lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Asian Art Auction in New York. The final total for the sale, Heritage’s first as a participant in Asia Week New York, climbed to $2,235,135.

The four ink and color on paper works that made up the top lot enjoy strong provenance that began with a gift by the artist in 1917. The lot is one of 23 lots in the sale from the Chenn family’s collection of fine Chinese paintings and calligraphy that brought a total of $587,275.

“It is an honor to be counted among so many prestigious collectors and sellers who convene each in New York each March,” Heritage Auctions Asian art director Richard Cervantes said. “In this week, when both attendance and prices for fine Chinese and Asian works of art were up, I am proud to see Heritage Auctions’ Asian art department claim an important role among our esteemed auction peers.

“The March 19 and 20 sales featured a tremendously wide variety of rare and fine artworks from private sources. Even in the field of Asian Arts, we are truly ‘America’s Auction House’ – representing numerous private consignors from across the United States whose works of art were presented for the first time at auction with care and dignity. Our international buyers replied with enthusiasm. The prices realized across all categories demonstrate both our success in generating competitive bidding among the world’s Asian art buyers and the overall strength of today’s Asian art market.”

A Chinese lacquered and gilt-bronze figure of a seated Luohan enjoyed a massive surge of interest before closing at $87,500, well above the estimate. The 13¾-inch figurine is a Luohan, which refers to the Buddha’s immediate disciples, a group comprised of monks who have reached an advanced state of spiritual learning and have sworn to protect the Buddhist faith and its teachings until the coming of Maitreya, the Buddha of the Future.

Also sparking a frenzy of competitive bids among multiple collectors was a Chinese enameled porcelain plaque, Twentieth Century, painted by a member of the famed “Eight Friends of Zhushan” group and which topped its estimate when it brought $81,250. The porcelain plaque shows birds and lotus, with signature and red seal reading “Cheng Yiting” to the right.

From the Ding Zhongying family collection, Zhang Daqian’s “The Three Friends of Winter,” which sold for $71,875. In ink and color on paper, it measures 53 by 17¾ inches wide, and is signed with four seals of the artist.

Other top lots from the Chenn family collection included, but were not limited to: Aisin Gioro Hongli’s “The Emperor Qianlong Calligraphy after Dong Qichang (1555-1636)” that sold for $62,500; Liang Qichao, “The Stele of Zhang Qian,” early Twentieth Century that closed at $32,500; Liang Qichao’s 1916 “Calligraphies” that made $22,500; and a scroll couplet by Wu Mei that finished at $20,000.

Other top lots included, but were not limited to a Chinese carved celadon jade vase with dragon figure, late Qing dynasty-early Republic period, that brought $40,000; Zhang Daqian’s “Bamboo” for $40,000; a Chinese gilt-bronze figure of seated Buddha Shakyamuni, late Ming-early Qing dynasty, Sixteenth-Seventeenth Century that realized $35,000; Liang Qichao’s “The Stele of Zhang Qian,” early Twentieth Century that closed at $35,000; and a large Nineteenth Century Chinese archaistic carved jadeite beast-form vessel and cover, Qing dynasty that went out at $30,000.

Heritage Auctions in New York is at 445 Park Avenue. For information, 212-486-3500 or www.ha.com.

